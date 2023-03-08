Japan provides grant assistance for development projects in Pakistan

The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance up to USD 295,430 (equivalent to around PKR 76.4 million) to five NGO development projects in Pakistan.

The grant contracts were signed between Mr. ITO Takeshi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and representatives of the five NGOs at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad on March 7, 2023. The five NGOs, including Rural Aid Pakistan, Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, Hana Development Council, Saibaan Development Organization, and Dir Area Development Organization, will implement the projects.

Rural Aid Pakistan will receive a USD 65,617 grant (equivalent to around PKR 17 million) to install solar power irrigation systems in four agricultural villages in District Narowal, Punjab. This project will improve agricultural infrastructure in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way, and then contribute to boosting farmer’s income with the efficient increase in food crops.

Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society will receive a USD 51,907 grant (equivalent to around PKR 13.4 million) to construct check dams and protection walls for disaster prevention and an incinerator for hygienic environment in District Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will enhance security when natural disasters such as sediment flows caused by heavy rain occur, and also help environment preservation by introducing a proper disposal of waste.

Hana Development Council will receive a USD 49,489 grant (equivalent to around PKR 12.8 million) to install electricity facilities in seven villages in District Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. This project will make electricity available for the villagers and improve their

living standards by enabling them, for example, to turn on a light at night and use home electrical appliances and farm equipment.

Saibaan Development Organization will receive a USD 56,418 grant (equivalent to around PKR 14.6 million) to pave one kilometer of link road in District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will offer local people better transportation infrastructure, and then make it easier and safer for children to go to school as well as improve access to medical facilities and cities.

Dir Area Development Organization will receive a USD 71,999 grant (equivalent to around PKR 18.6 million) to construct a micro hydropower station in District Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will supply reliable, low-cost, and environmentally-friendly electricity to local people. Its availability will allow them to turn on a light at night and encourage them to use heating appliances in winter instead of bonfires.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. ITO congratulated the five organizations on winning the grants from the Government of Japan. He also expressed his expectation that these development projects in cooperation with local communities would have a positive impact on uplifting the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level.

The Government of Japan will provide further flexible and timely support for local NGOs through grant assistance to improve the social-wellbeing of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.