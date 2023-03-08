Master Paints-Newage and Diamond Paints win openers

LAHORE: Master Paints-Newage Cables and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup which commenced at the Lahore Polo Club here on Tuesday. Simon Prado’s eight excellent t goals guided Master Paints-Newage Cables to a 10-8 victory over Master Paints in the first match of the day. Besides Prado’s excellent eight goals, Juan Cruz Greguol also played well and banged in a brilliant brace. For Master Paints, Manuel Crespo cracked a quartet while Agha Musa Ali Khan scored 2 goals and Pelagio Balazaldi and Sufi Mohammad Haroon struck one goal each. The first chukker saw both the teams starting well against each other and it ended at 2-2. Master Paints dominated the entire second chukker to take 5-2 lead. Master Paints-Newage bounced well in the third chukker by scoring two goals to reduce the margin to 4-5. Master Paints-Newage maintained their dominance in the fourth chukker as well to gain 7-6 lead. The fifth and last chukker saw both the sides playing very well but Master Paints-Newage once again showed their class and dominance and converted a classic hat-trick of goals against two goals by Master Paints to win the encounter by a close margin of 10-8.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Chulo Corti excelled in the second match, where Diamond Paints routed Remounts by 9-6. Both Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Chulo Corti played brilliantly for Diamond Paints and hammered a hat-trick each while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a brace and Nico Roberts hit one goal. For Remounts, Manuel Sundblad smashed five goal and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored one goal. Diamond Paints started the match well and kept pressure on Remounts to take the lead in the first chukker. Remounts bounced back in the second chukker to level the score but Diamond Paints once again started aggressive polo and took a healthy lead, which maintained in the fourth and fifth chukker to win the match by 9-6.