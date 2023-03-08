First accountability, then polls: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once again reiterated that elections in the country will only take place following accountability of those responsible for destroying the country’s economy and disqualifying her father, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel reported. “First accountability then elections general elections will be held but first both sides of scale will have to be balanced,” she said while addressing the party workers in Sheikhupura on Tuesday. During her fiery speech, the ruling party leader also lashed out at former chief justice Saqib Nisar for “admitting that he did not give a complete certificate of honesty” to former premier and PTI chief Imran Khan. Former top judge Nisar on Monday said that he never declared Imran Khan “completely sadiq and ameen” (truthful and honest) without a reserve in the 2017 verdict.

“Now Saqib Nisar has taken certificate of honesty back from Imran. He deliberately gave incomplete certificate because he knew that Imran would commit corruption in future,” she remarked. She also reiterated her allegations that former PM Nawaz, who has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019, was disqualified and ousted from power in 2017 under a conspiracy hatched by former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, Justice (retd) Nisar and others.

Referring to the alleged conspiracy, Maryam said her party is ready to contest elections “but first those who conspired against Nawaz will be held accountable”. She also lashed out at ex-PM and PTI chief Imran Khan for skipping court hearings “on the pretext of false health claims”. “I you had to make excuses about your health then ‘coward man’ you could have mentioned names of those diseases which can be named in public. I cannot even name those diseases mentioned by [Imran for court application] in public,” she added.