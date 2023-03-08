PPP backed PDM for survival of Pakistan

As the country witnesses a historic economic crunch, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday predicted that the state’s foreign exchange reserves would “someday” boost up to $100 billion, a private TV channel reported. “Pakistan will develop when our exports clock in at around $80-$100 billion. The state cannot work by taking funds from one [nation] or another. InshaAllah, a day will come when our reserves will be $100 billion,” Zardari said during an address to a workers’ convention in Vehari. In his speech, Zardari said he understood the problems of the people, but noted that the PPP backed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for ensuring the nation’s survival. “I knew that the inflation would come back to haunt us, but still, it was better to remove him [PTI Chairman Imran Khan],” the PPP stalwart said, adding that if the party had taken a political approach, it would have let him remain in power as he was “zero” back then.

Zardari clapped back at Khan for blaming the incumbent rulers for the economic crisis and rising inflation and said that when the PPP left power back in 2013, the country was in a better position than it is now. The former president added that the ministries the PPP has “have fewer issues” and the party would address them soon. “We will also advise others to try and resolve your [masses] issues.”