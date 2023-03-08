Pakistan, US vow to jointly defeat terror

In the two-day Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue held here, both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to address the common threat of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also agreed to continue this dialogue and develop a better understanding of the terrorist threat. Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (UN&ED), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Haider Shah and the US delegation was headed

by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, State Department, Christopher Landberg, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday. “The two-day discussions covered a range of topics including counter-terrorism cooperation at multilateral forums, assessment of regional counterterrorism landscape, cyber security and countering violent extremism,” it was added. The US assistance projects in Pakistan were discussed with a particular focus on capacity building in anti-money laundering and the justice sector.

