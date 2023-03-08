LHC allows organisers to hold Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed the Aurat March organisers to hold the march on the occasion of International Women’s Day today (Wednesday).

Justice Anwaar Hussain remarked that the march could be held from the NADRA office in Shimla Pahari to Faletti’s hotel from 1:30pm to 6pm. The court directed the march’s organisers to not invite any guest of a specific sect and restrained them from uploading any controversial statements on social media. The court also disposed of the petition.

During the proceedings, Justice Hussain ordered the organisers of Aurat March to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore and decide on a venue for the event. Previously, the LHC had summoned the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police (SP) security of the provincial capital on Tuesday on a plea challenging the DC’s order wherein she had declined permission to hold the Aurat March. Petitioners Khawar Mumtaz, Leena Ghani and Hiba Akbar had filed the application in which the Lahore DC, Punjab government through its chief secretary, capital city police officer (CCPO) and the National Commission for Human Rights through its Punjab member were made respondents. The petitioners implored that the impugned order was “an arbitrary and colourable exercise of power” and requested the court to strike it down.

The petition stated that the order was in clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution – particularly but not limited to the right to assembly, freedom of speech as well as the right to non-discrimination and to be treated in accordance with law as guaranteed in Articles 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25, respectively. Justice Hussain continued hearing the case today as the DC and SP Civil Lines appeared before the court. DC Lahore told the court that a meeting had been held on February 17 where the district intelligence report was reviewed and it was learned that the “law and order situation is not good”. She maintained that similar feedback was later received in the second meeting.

The DC went on to say that a “clash” was also witnessed at the Aurat March organised last year. Justice Hussain, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the explanation offered, stating “you cannot stop the organisers from holding the march”. “Maintaining the law and order situation is purely the responsibility of the administration,” he remarked, “similarly, the organisers of Aurat March should also try and ensure that no clashes occur.”