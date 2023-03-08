ECP objects to KP governor’s ‘choice of words’ in letter to secretary

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday raised objections to the letter written by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to the ECP secretary. Sources said the commission has objected to the language used in the letter written by KP Governor Ghulam Ali to the ECP secretary. It said the governor has nothing to do with holding ‘peaceful’ elections, and that it could not consult him on law and order. “The governor has no role in the Constitution except fixing a date for elections,” the ECP sources said, adding a caretaker government and law enforcement agencies are bound to assist the commission.