Akhuwat to support Punjab Police’s protection centers

Punjab Police is actively working to help the transgender community, their social security, as well as help and rehabilitate homeless and mentally and physically challenged children and special persons.

In this regard, “Protection Centers” are being activated in all regional and district police offices of the province. In relation to the ongoing measures , an MoU has been signed between the Punjab Police and the social organization Akhhuat for joint measures for the support and protection of the transgender community, according to which both institutions will cooperate with each other in steps taken for welfare of the transgender community. Similarly, joint measures will also be taken to solve the problems of homeless, destitute and mentally and physically challenged children and special persons. According to the details, a delegation comprising senior officials of Akhhuat Foundation led by Dr. Amjad Saqib visited the Central Police Office and during the meeting with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Akhhuat and Punjab Police signed an MoU. Under the MoU, Akhhuat will provide full support in the working of the “Protection Centers” activated by Punjab Police to help the transgender community.

Teams of Akhhuat will undertake special training courses for police staff posted in Protection centres with respect to provision of facilities to transgenders. Akhhuat Transgender Support Program teams will provide data and other details related to transgender issues to the Punjab Police so that steps can be taken to alleviate the social problems and difficulties faced by the transgender community. Under the MoU, Akhhuat and Punjab Police will take joint measures in providing medico-legal cases and medical facilities to the transgender community, while the teams of Punjab Police will hold Khuli Katchehri (open courts ) in monthly or other programs organized by the Akhhuat Foundation for the transgender community at the Fountain House where transgenders can get immediate relief by submitting applications to senior police officers about problems faced by their community. During the meeting, it was also decided to provide interest-free loans up to one lakh rupees to police employees. Police personnel up to grade 7 will be able to avail loans from the Akhhuat to purchase essential items like bikes and laptops. Akhhuat Foundation also announced to conduct 6-month computer courses for police martyr’s children in their educational institutions.

IG Punjab while thanking Akhhuat for providing support in the working of “Protection Centers” said that the joint efforts of both the organizations will provide protection to transgenders in true sense. He said that transgender people will be given priority in jobs on a Special Quota in the police department and measures should be taken in collaboration with other organizations including TEVTA to provide dignified employment to members of transgender community. Dr. Amjad Saqib while appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab Police to help and protect the transgender, destitute, homeless and mentally challenged children said that the efforts of the Punjab Police to help and protect the weaker sections of the society and disabled people are commendable. On this occasion, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Ahsan Younis, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and other officers were also present. At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab also presented a commemorative souvenir of Punjab Police to Dr. Amjad Saqib.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Fountain House Lahore and met with special persons and children suffering from mental and physical disabilities, depression and mental diseases. IG Punjab reviewed the ongoing programs and initiatives for rehabilitation of special persons in Fountain House. IG Punjab while talking to the transgenders residing in Fountain House inquired about their problems and assured them of immediate support and cooperation from the police. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Fountain House is taking commendable steps for rehabilitation of these special people and now Punjab Police will also play its full role in this noble cause through its platform. IG Punjab said that special people deserve special attention, care and treatment and we have to go ahead and play our role in helping these special people with full responsibility.