Sindh to launch FM Radio for guidance on calamities, emergency situations

Big development has emerged on Tuesday as Sindh government decided to launch FM radio channel for immediate, accurate awareness and guidance for general public in natural calamities, emergency situations, traffic accidents and terrorism incidents. The broadcast of radio channel will be launched across the province. The decision to this effect is taken in a meeting of the Information Department chaired by Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office.

Secretary Information Nadeer- ur -Rehman Memon, Director Admin Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro, Director Advertisments Imtiaz Joyo, Director Press Information Hassan Asghar Naqvi and others attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed to activate all the directorates of the information department to publicize the development projects of the Sindh government. He added that Sindh government had completed hundreds of mega projects for the public welfare across the province but these projects not highlighted effectively. He said that the best hospitals were functioning in Sindh including NICVD, SIUT, Cyber Knife and Gambat Hospitals which are not only serving Sindh but also the whole of Pakistan and people of neighboring countries. Similarly, he added that exemplary work has been done in the fields of road network, education, social protection and sectors. He directed that the Sindh Government’s narrative of development, prosperity and public welfare should be built effectively, this is the primary responsibility of the Information Department of Sindh. He directed to obtain the details of development projects completed in last 15 years from planning and development department and make short stories and video clips for the knowledge of public. The minister further directed to focus on social media directorate, and make it more effective.