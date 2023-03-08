ANF seizes 868.929kg drugs

Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 868.929 Kg Drugs, 61 Acres Poppy, 5 Acres Cannabis (Bhang) Crop Destroyed and also seized 10 Kg Poppy Sprout (Doda) worth US$ 20.416 Million internationally, arrested 27 persons, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 29 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 4.985 Kg Heroin, 796.163 Kg Hashish, 51 Kg Opium, 12.801 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.800 Kg Morphine, 0.125 Kg Ecstasy Tabs (200 x Tablets) and 0.055 Kg Diazepam Tabs (250 x Tablets). ANF Balochistan recovered 301.470 Kg Drugs in 5 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3 Kg Opium, 291.600 Kg Hashish, 3.070 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3.800 Kg Morphine. ANF Punjab recovered 123.836 Kg Drugs in 5 operations while arrested 11 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.455 Kg Heroin, 69.600 Kg Hashish, 48 Kg Opium and 3.781 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF KPK recovered 357.525 Kg Drugs in 7 operations while arrested 6 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 357.400 Kg Hashish and 0.125 Kg Ecstasy Tabs (200 x Tablets). ANF Sindh recovered 60.700 Kg Drugs , 61 Acres Poppy and 5 Acres Cannabis (Bhang) crop were also destroyed in 5 operations while arrested 2 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle.