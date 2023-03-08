Punjab CM for plan to provide essential items on affordable rate

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, throughout the province, on Shab-e-Barat by deputing additional police force and emphasized giving special attention to the security of mosques and imambargahs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM ordered that the best arrangements should be made for the safety of people coming for worship. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with each other, he added. Similarly, he stressed that the devised plan for security arrangements should be implemented without any compromise and strict action be taken against unscrupulous elements. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Allah Almighty bestows mercy and blessings; on this blessed night, the nation should pray for the safety and peace of the country and seek Allah’s mercy, he further said. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting was held at the CM Office in which the secretary agriculture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits, and their prices. The chief minister has directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential commodities and added that line departments should prepare a working plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.

The Chief Minister said that talks be held with the poultry association to propose practical solutions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be developed to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people. Similarly, a price-control mechanism be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an efficient system, he added.

Provincial Minister Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, secretary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review arrangements for the ongoing celebrations of jashan-e-baharan.

It was decided to hold mahafil-e-sama and na’at at three different places in Lahore. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will present Sufi Kalam at the National Hockey Stadium at 7-00 pm today. Mahafil-e-Sama will be held at Data Darbar and other shrines. A mehfil-e-na’at will also be held in Jilani Park. The jashan-e-baharan celebrations in Lahore and Faisalabad are fully sponsored and there will be no expenditure by the Punjab Government.

On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a robust plantation campaign was underway throughout the province. One lakh saplings were planted in the Changa Manga forest in one minute by 10700 students, teachers of various schools of Kasur district and representatives of different departments. Mohsin Naqvi commended the enthusiastic participants and emphasized the significance of trees as our allies in tackling climate change. He urged everyone to love and safeguard trees for a greener tomorrow.