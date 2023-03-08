MoU for cooperation in environmental health sector signed

To continue their commitment to work for environmental health and the provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) renewed the respective MoU in a somber signing ceremony in Peshawar, to further strengthen their collaboration. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has a longstanding partnership since 2018 with PHED and both entities have worked closely on initiatives pertaining to environmental health. This collaboration entails but is not limited to staff trainings, knowledge sharing, joint project implementation and behavior change and climate smart water and sanitation systems.

Speaking at the ceremony Muhammad Idrees, Secretary PHED said that such partnerships can play a significant role in improving the environmental health in the province. By working together, the PHED and IRC can leverage their strengths and resources under financing, technical expertise, and innovation approaches to address the prevalent challenges facing the sector. He further noted the potential economic benefits such as less burden on public health infrastructure and higher attendance ratios in schools. Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC-Pakistan, while speaking at the occasion shared that it is pertinent to foster gender and climate inclusive WASH interventions that take into account the different needs and experiences of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals in the new reality of climate change. Moreover, WASH interventions should be sensitive to the unique needs of women and girls, who are often disproportionately affected by poor WASH practices. This includes ensuring that facilities are safe, private, and accessible for women and girls.

Ms. Shabnam further stressed that approaches of Behavior Change Communication (BCC) can play a crucial role in promoting and positive and sustainable WASH behaviors and practices in communities across the province. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has the mandate for the provision of clean drinking water, hygiene facilities, and a healthy environment to the public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The department also plans, executes, and maintains the supply of drinking water and sanitation schemes in the province.

Moreover, IRC through the continued support of the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) implemented “LIFE project” in over 75 villages across three districts (Peshawar, Swat and Buner) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The LIFE Project has impacted thousands of lives in manifold ways in its four years of implementation and ensured more equitable and inclusive dividends. As a way forward based on the learnings the next phase of LIFE project will build on climate resilient interventions. Previously, IRC has supported PHED in formulation of Behavior Change Communication (BCC) strategy of PHED Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This strategy is aligned with national framework and aims to address the prevailing behaviors pertaining to drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, and solid waste management. Moreover, IRC and PHED have collaborated on information management in planning and monitoring of drinking water supply schemes. It is anticipated that this renewed partnership will pave way empowered communities that are better equipped to lead a healthy and productive life.

The state of water, sanitation and hygiene services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is challenging with significant gaps in access to clean water, adequate sanitation facilities, and good hygiene practices. According to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (2017-2018), only 71% of households in KP have access to improved drinking water sources, which falls below the national average of 94%. In addition, only 28% of households in KP have access to improved sanitation facilities, which is much lower than the national average of 48%.