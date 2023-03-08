KP CM takes notice of Leishmaniasis spread in Landi Kotal

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday took notice of large scale spread of Leishmaniasis in Landi Kotal district and sought a report from the Health Department. The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to utilize all available resources to control the spread of the disease and provide all possible treatment to the patients especially children from being infected and disfigured. It is to mention here that Leishmaniasis disease was soaring in Landi Kotal and hundreds of local patients including children were repeatedly visiting district headquarter hospital for the treatment. However, they complained about the unavailability of Leishmaniasis injections. As per health experts, the disease spread because of biting of a kind of mosquito ‘Sand Fly’, present in freshwater. It can fly only two feet high and bites exposed portions of the human body, mostly children which turns into a constant wound if not treated. A patient needs 10-30 doses to be injected for curing the disease, doctors in the hospital said.