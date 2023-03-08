UET confers 550 degrees of engineering, non-engineering programs

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Tuesday conferred 550 degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 507 B.Sc. degrees, 15 Ph.D. degrees while 27 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees. Convocation was held here at the Convocation Hall University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology session 2022. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar conferred degrees on graduating students.

In total 16 Gold Medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions. The leading local industries, Fast Cables Ltd., also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/- to the topper, Engr. Osama Faiz, Department of Electrical Engineering, UET Peshawar. The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their achievements, and said that the future of our country depends the way we educate and groom our youth to understand the real challenges.