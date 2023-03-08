Rights of Minorities

Our dysfunctional relationship with freedom of expression has, for the millionth time, managed to rear its ugly head (this time, in Punjab University) wherein members of a right-wing outfit went all guns blazing at a group of students. The unforgivable crime being their audacity to believe that as they stand under the green and white flag, they too enjoy the right to commemorate the rituals of their religion.

While similar reports of violence unfolding in Karachi University have been denied, for now, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards historically thundered, both “Islam and the law called for respecting all religions.” That institutions of higher learning–of all places–give a violent reality check to all ideals of secularism and religious tolerance envisioned by the founding father speaks volumes about our skewed priorities. For starters, it leaves all of us in a sticky position to lend a heated commentary on what goes around in other countries of the world.

May it be the Hijab controversy or anti-Muslim policies in France, each one of us better take a deep look at the ills that creep through our own backyard. An episode with at least 15 students wounded has left yet another community irrevocably shaken as it wonders what it had done to deserve such criminal handling.

For years, violent brawls have disrupted academics in universities where ethnic divides become more pronounced than ever and the trivialest of matters becomes an excuse to flash guns and shed blood. Just last week, a lynch mob critically injured as many as 40 Baloch students in a deplorable episode that made no distinction between female students and even teachers. The sad fact remains that such instances are not picked up by the state for follow-up.

An obvious avenue for legislation–the formation of student unions–continues to bite the dust in some far-off corner. Unless and until those at the helm of the affairs realise the merit of democratic culture, no minority group can stand a chance, no matter how posh the setting may be. *