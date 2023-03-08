Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue special measures

The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday directed all federal hospitals and clinics to make all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases. According to an official of the ministry, a letter has been written to the heads of federal health establishments in this regard by the ministry and directed them to take special measures. He said that all hospitals have been asked to ensure allocation of substantial number of beds in wards including isolated wards as per standard operating procedures. Similarly, hospitals’ heads have been directed to ensure availability of all required staff and screening and testing facilities along with medicines and other required needs for dengue treatment and prevention. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel directed to utilize all available resources to manage dengue cases in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that these measures were necessary to protect citizen and ensuring free treatment services for dengue patients.