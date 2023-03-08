Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 8 March 2023 – of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Karachi PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Islamabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Peshawar PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Quetta PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Sialkot PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Attock PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Gujranwala PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Jehlum PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Multan PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Bahawalpur PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Gujrat PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Nawabshah PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Chakwal PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Hyderabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Nowshehra PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Sargodha PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Faisalabad PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185 Mirpur PKR 196,800 PKR 2,185

Apart from that, the rate of gold is not fixed and it is fluctuating from time to time because several factors depend upon it. In Pakistan, the Gold Rate in Pakistan is always at a higher level because Pakistani Rupees is always considered a low currency as compared with other world currencies. Likewise, if we look at Gold Price Pakistan History so Pakistan has never stable rate and the fact is so oblivious Pakistan has faced serious economic crises and severe inflation.