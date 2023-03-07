Estonian PM’s party wins general election

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kal­las’s centre-right Reform Party won the general election by a large margin Sunday, scoring 31.6 percent against 16 percent for the far-right EKRE, ac­cording to near complete results.

In order to stay in power, Reform will again have to form a coalition with one or more of the parties that en­tered the Baltic state’s 101-seat par­liament. The Centre Party secured 14.7 percent of the ballot, Estonia 200 got 13.5 percent, while the Social Democrats received 9.4 percent and the Isamaa (Fatherland) party 8.3 percent. “This is much better than we expected,” Kallas told reporters. “We have ruled out a coalition with EKRE and I stand by my words.”

Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business own­ers and young professionals.

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three percent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.