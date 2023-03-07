PM Shehbaz announces ‘Free Wheat’ Ramazan Package for underprivileged

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday unveiled a Ramadan package that includes free wheat flour for the poor in light of the intolerable inflation in the nation.

The package, which is the first of its kind and is intended to help the country’s underprivileged classes, is described as a significant relief for the poor.

The federal government will assist provinces in imitating the programme after it is introduced in Punjab, according to PM Shehbaz Sharif, who presided over a review meeting in Lahore.

The prime minister directed that the comprehensive strategy for supplying flour to needy families be completed as quickly as feasible.

The Ramazan package was presented to the prime minister by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil in the review meeting.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary of Food, and other top authorities.