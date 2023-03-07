ECP rejects plea seeking Imran’s removal as PTI chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected a request to have Imran Khan resign as PTI chairman.

The case was heard on Tuesday by a three-member commission under the direction of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Barrister Gohar, Imran Khan’s attorney, appeared before the Commission and provided a response to the case.

Barrister Gohar responded to CEC’s question about whether any court had prohibited the ECP from hearing this case by saying that the court had restrained the ECP from making a harsh decision.

On this, the CEC remarked hearing the case is not a “stern action”. No court had barred ECP from hearing this case, the CEC further said.

Petitioner Muhammad Afaq Advocate informed the ECP that the notices issued by the Commission were carrying the wrong address and date, which was a mistake by the ECP staff.

The Commission censured Muhammad Afaq for raising his voice during the proceedings with CEC responding: “You cannot pressure us by raising your voice.”

The CEC then sent Muhammad Afaq out of the courtroom and later disposed of the petition.