Ayesha Omar shares safety tips for women living alone

Ayesha Omer, a fashion icon and actress from Pakistan, has shared several crucial pieces of security advice for women living alone in homes.

The alluring actress is well known for advocating for women’s rights. As a social activist, she constantly pushed women to speak up for their rights.

The actress from “Bulbulay” frequently draws attention to the worst issues in society, such as child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual harassment, on various forums.

Ayesha Omar also discussed her own experiences dealing with sexual harassment and molestation in a number of programmes, encouraging the female audience to not be afraid of any of these things.

This time, Ayesha Omar made an appearance on The Shoaib Akhtar Show and highlighted the women’s safety issues, advising: “A single woman should live in an apartment rather than in a separate house as this kind of residential accommodation is not secure for her.”

During the interview, the ‘Habs’ actress shared that “Today I met an actress who was living in a house alone and someone broke the glasses off her car and now she was scared and crying over it, then I advised her to live in apartment buildings as I believe that these structures are the safest place for the single women in Pakistan.”

She said that there are a lot of females who are bound to live alone for their own reasons which are acceptable but they should keep their security first.

Ayesha Omer expressed her grief in an unsafe society while saying “The social conditions are not fine for a single woman and it is a reality that we cannot fight with everything.”