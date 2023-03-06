IMRAN KHAN TO LEAD ‘HISTORIC PUBLIC RALLY’ IN LAHORE: ‘Power show’ tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will hold a “historic” rally in Lahore on Wednesday, which will be attended by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported. “When that lion (Imran Khan) will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive,” party leader Hammad Azhar told a press conference. “The rally will start from the PTI chief’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park and end at Data Darbar. Imran Khan will lead the rally while seated inside a bomb-proof vehicle to ensure his security,” he added. Hammad went on to say that no one can stop Imran Khan’s voice as his voice is Pakistan’s voice right now. “The weather is usually pleasant in Islamabad, so the people sitting on the throne often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is,” he said.

He added that there was an immense crowd during the PTI chairman's appearance in Islamabad's courts for his four ongoing cases.