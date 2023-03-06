Rabbani equates PDM govt with PTI regime

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani Monday likened the incumbent government to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime. According to an official statement, the former Senate chairman – whose party is in the ruling alliance – said, “It seems be it the PTI or present governments want azadi [freedom] from Parliament and the Constitution, 1973.” Rabbani sought clarifications from the government as, according to him, the rulers keep avoiding parliament. The senator also said parliament needs to be taken into confidence over the “dragging of the feet by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF”. “The people have a right to know if our nuclear assets are under pressure or [if] our strategic relationship with China is under threat or [are] we being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of a[n] Imperialist power?”

He said. It appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests, the senator went on to say, without elaborating further. “The question of the TTP and increase in terrorism has also found no discussion or briefing from the government,” Rabbani said. These and other questions, according to the former Senate chairman, require a policy statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting.