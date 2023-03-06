Imran’s plea against warrants rejected

A district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for him in the Toshakhana case. Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he had reserved earlier in the day after a brief hearing of the case. During the hearing, Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court. Bukhari contended that his client has always followed court orders. While Imam argued that if Imran Khan is willing to appear then the police cannot arrest him.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of the warrant. However, Imam told the judge that they want the sessions court to suspend the warrant. While Bukhari added that the PTI chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. “Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bukhari. Imam added that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017. He argued that usually arrest warrant are not issued on a private complaint and urged the court to suspend the warrant.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed them that their client will not appear in court. The judge then reserved the verdict on the petition. In the judgement issued later, ADSJ Iqbal said that Imran had not challenged the arrest warrants issued for him at any forum. “The accused was in a position to appear in this court on Feb 28 after his appearances in different honourable courts but he wilfully avoided to appear in this court.

“A warrant shall remain enforced until it is cancelled by the court which issued it or until it is executed as per Section 75(2) Cr.P.C,” the court order stated. It said that the warrant had been issued for Imran’s appearance in the trial, but noted that the PTI chief was not present in court. “The accused has not surrendered himself before the court till yet and no application for his personal appearance for today is annexed with the [court] record. The accused has not appeared in court for ensuring his appearance in the trial in future, therefore, the application is rejected,” it added.