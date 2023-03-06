NAB team visits Zaman Park to serve notice

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) visited the residence of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Zaman Park, Lahore, on Monday in connection with a money laundering case, a private TV channel reported. The NAB team, which had arrived from Islamabad, spent some time at the residence but was not allowed to meet with the former premier due to ‘security concerns’. The anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PTI chairman on March 9.

As a two-member special team of NAB reached Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, it faced some resistance. The security team of the at former premier kept the NAB team waiting at the entrance for 45 minutes, and did not let it deliver the notice to Khan personally. The security personnel were also reported to have behaved harshly with the NAB team. After negotiations, the NAB team was allowed to serve the notice at the reception camp set up outside the residence.