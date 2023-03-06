Another case against Imran, 150 activists

A new case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 150 party activists for obstructing Islamabad police in implementing a court’s order against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case, police said. The case, which also nominates Imran’s chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz, was registered on Monday at the Race Course police station on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Tahir. The development comes a day after PTI workers and supporters of the party chairman prevented the Islamabad police from entering his Zaman Park residence in Lahore amid high drama. However, the police were able to serve the notice on the PTI chief, handing it to his chief of staff for “compliance” of the arrest warrants issued by the sessions court of the federal capital in the Toshakhana case. On March 1, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana case, hours after the PTI chief secured bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and the banking court in two other cases.

Imran was required to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal. On his non-appearance in the case, the court rejected his application for exemption from personal attendance and issued the arrest warrants.