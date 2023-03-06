Bilawal felicitates Hindu community on Holi

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday congratulated the Hindu community living in the country and worldwide on the occasion of Holi, also known as the festival of colours. In a message, he said that the Holi was a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood, and name of forgetting bitterness and moving forward. Bilawal said that every citizen of the country had equal rights according to the constitution of Pakistan. He further said that PPP stands by its unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony in the country.