Imran must face equal justice like Nawaz: Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that the coalition government was not weak but Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf- chairman Imran Khan Niazi’ legs were ‘trembling’ to face arrest, and the government will not allow him to hold the nation hostage for his personal gains. “Today the nation has recognised who is brave and who is a coward,” he said while talking to the state-run TV. He said that equal justice must be done with Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, adding, every political leader should be treated equally and must be brought to justice. Replying to a question, he said that the elections would be held in the country at the right time, adding, we are not running away from the elections but need equal justice from the courts. The politics of Imran Khan was based on lies, he said, adding, “Imran Khan should be ashamed of ruining the state institutions during the PTI government’s tenure with his poor governance and failed policies. He said that Imran Khan was a power-hungry person and had nothing to do with democratic norms and values, adding, he should answer where has spent the money he took from American companies. Khan filed fabricated cases of corruption against Nawaz Sharif, but failed to produce a single piece of evidence in the court, he added.