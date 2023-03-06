Naqvi, Tessori for increased cooperation among Punjab, Sindh

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest on Monday. Both strongly condemned the terrorism incident in Quetta. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies, stating that everyone has a role to play in ensuring lasting peace in the country. He also called for unity and interprovincial harmony, urging all individuals to put their differences aside and work together for the greater good.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori echoed this sentiment, stating that the people are united and that terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs. He commended the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies and stressed the need for increased cooperation between the two provinces in various sectors. Tessori also suggested that the exchange of delegations would benefit both Sindh and Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on Monday. He laid flowers at his grave and recited Fateha. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the stability, safety, and prosperity of the country and wrote his impressions in the visitors’ book.

While paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohsin Naqvi presented him with great words of admiration and said that the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made the dream of a free country a reality for the Muslims of the subcontinent. The establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, patience, and discipline was the dream of the founder of Pakistan. By following the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan can be saved from all crises and by adopting the principles of the founding father, a prosperous state can be established in the true sense, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabulary personnel in an explosion and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured adding that he pays tribute to the personnel who attained the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty. Terrorists are a burden on the land and we will eradicate them with the power of unity, he concluded.

Punjab, known for its rich cultural diversity, proudly boasts the Saraiki culture as one of its most beautiful and unique. On the occasion of Saraiki Culture Day, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended his warmest greetings to the residents of the Saraiki areas. He highlighted the Ajrak, an emblematic symbol of Saraiki culture, representing a distinct identity, and the sweet melody of the Saraiki language that truly captivates the heart.

The chief minister further praised the people of the Saraiki areas, commending their kind, loving and caring nature, and recognizing their bravery and hard work as the core values of their culture. He also acknowledged the immense contribution of the region’s intellectuals and poets, who are an asset to Punjab and Pakistan.

Celebrating regional culture days, the chief minister emphasized, serves as a reminder of the customs and traditions of different regions, fostering awareness and sensitivity towards cultural diversity. The provincial government continues to promote harmony, brotherhood, and tolerance in society by celebrating days of regional cultures. The celebration of Saraiki Culture Day is an excellent example of the government’s efforts to acknowledge and honor the vibrant regional cultures of Punjab, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the legendary actor Qavi Khan. In his condolence message, the CM conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and remarked that Qavi Khan’s passing has brought an end to an era of acting. Qavi Khan revolutionized TV dramas with his versatile acting style and his fans still reminisce about his iconic performances. The CM also acknowledged Qavi Khan’s remarkable contribution to the promotion of art and culture and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this loss.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has south a report from RPO DG Khan about the rape-cum-murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law. Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family, he added and noted that the perpetrators did not deserve any leniency. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice. In the meantime, the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects.