CDA conducts anti-encroachment operation near QAU

On the request of the Quaid-e-Azam University administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday, with the assistance of ICT administration and Islamabad Police, demolished several illegal constructions near the gate of Quaid-e-Azam University. The encroachments were demolished with the help of heavy machinery and more than 25 kanal of state land was retrieved from illegal occupants.

According to the details, 83 illegal shops, 2 newly constructed houses and 2 boundary walls constructed on state land were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. During this operation more than 25 kanals of state land was retrieved. It is pertinent to mention that for the last several months, the CDA has been conducting continuous operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in the Federal Capital, which has resulted in the retrieved of state land worth billions of rupees. Furthermore, CDA is also providing support to various institutions for the elimination of encroachments from the land alloted to them. Operation at Quaid-e-Azam University was also conducted in the same context.