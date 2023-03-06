ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchange cover of $90m

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Hajj Policy and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million.

The summary to this effect was presented by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony before the cabinet committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which would be distributed between the government and private hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Out of the government and private hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each would be reserved for sponsorship scheme, it said adding for the year 2023, tentative hajj package for Northern region is PKR 1,175,000/- and for the South Region is PKR 1,165,000/-.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and Rs. 3,244 million in favour of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The ECC deferred a summary presented by Ministry of National Food Security & Research on Urea Fertilizer requirement for the year 2023 with direction to incorporate the recommendations of committee framed by ECC on gas distribution plan headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ECC also deferred another summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy-2023 with direction to review and revise the proposed policy considering inputs from all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, MNA/Ex-PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers.