Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment

Chairman, Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Saleem Raza Jalbani on Monday said that unemployment could be reduced by imparting technical training to the youth according to the needs of industry.

While addressing industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that STEVTA was taking steps to equip youth with modern technology and technical skills as per international standards to enable them of getting employment abroad. He added that it would help earn precious foreign exchange as well.

He informed that land has been acquired for establishing an institute in Hyderabad with a capacity of training 500 students while efforts were being made to improve the curriculum. He said that the majority of Pakistan’s population consists of youth with immense potential and those could be converted into capital by imparting modern technical training and skills. Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman lauded the Sindh government for taking effective steps for skill development and promotion of technical education and said that it is very important to acquire skills in any field along with education.

Emphasizing on need of paying special attention to the training of youth for industrial, technical, skilled, and social sectors along with coordination between industry and technical vocational institutions he said that KATI and STEVTA could work together for providing Korangi with the required training and skills to the youth considering the need of the industrial area. Former Chairman KATI, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that industrialists should provide internships in the industry to the youth so that they get professional experience and could play an important role in the economy.

Even special people could be made productive citizens of the country by providing them with technical training and equal employment opportunities, he said. Deputy Patron Zubair Chhaya said that the technical institutes established in the province should be aligned with the contemporary requirements so that the youth do not face any difficulty in getting employment. To promote technical education, facilities should be provided in terms of admission to institutions so that more people can benefit from it. Managing Director STEVTA Dr. Mustafa Suhag said that the programs shall be set up under Public Private Partnership while a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will also be signed with KATI soon.