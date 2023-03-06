PESCO circle inaugurated amid wide applause from consumers

A separate PESCO circle was inaugurated for Dera Ismail Khan Division on Monday in a bid to extend relief to consumers of the area by resolving multiple electricity-related problems of the area in an expeditious manner.

The much-awaited ‘PESCO D.I.Khan circle was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood by unveiling a plaque along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sardar Arif Mehmood Khan Sadozai, former opposition leader Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mulana Lutaf Rehman at a ceremony which was attended by a number of officials of PESCO and other relevant departments. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Asad Mehmood said that establishment of a separate PESCO circle for Dera Ismail Khan was part of his party’s agenda which aimed at uplifting Dera Ismail Khan and Tank through initiation of mega projects.

He said that people of the of area had long been demanding for having a separate D.I Khan PESCO circle due to number of issues they were confronting such as over-billing, prolonged loadshedding, undue fines which used to take years for them to get them resolved, but now would take days, he added. He said that this initiative would also help the allay sense of discrimination among people of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan during recruitment of staff especially on son-quota and added that new induction would be made to overcome staff shortage at WAPDA that had been complaining about being understaffed.

He said that JUI-F believed in practical steps and took all possible measures to extend relief to people of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan that was why PESCO Chief had been appointed a person who hailed from Dera Ismail Khan and knew better about problems of two districts’ consumers and had the ability to solve them. District Amir JUI-F Maulana Lutfur Rehman lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), saying it had spoiled the future of the young generation through telling a pack of lies and shattered the country’s economy. He said that now the people of the country had become well politically aware and the PTI could no longer befooled them by petty promises such as repairing the transformers at streets. PESCO Chief Sardar Arif Khan Sadozai also addressed an open court here at Circuit House and said the electricity problems of the local people would be resolved immediately with the establishment of separate PESCO Circle.

In the open court, people expressed their grievances regarding PESCO and some of them submitted their written complaints to the chief. Sardar Arif listened to the public problems and issued instructions form their immediate resolution. On this occasion, SE PESCO Dera Circle Nadir Zaman Kundi, SE PESCO Bannu Circle Shan Haider, Deputy Director Technical Saeed ur Rehman, XEN PESCO City Division Hizbullah Khan Mehsud, XEN PESCO Rural Division Shaukat Ullah Khan Mehsud, JUI-F District General Secretary Chaudhry Ashfaq Advocate, WAPDA Hydro Labor Union’s representatives Noorul Amin Marwat and Ehsanullah Khan besides Ahmad Nawaz Malizai, SDOs, Superintendents, and other officers were also present.