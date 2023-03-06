Aditi reacts to dating rumours with Siddharth

Days after taking the internet by storm with their adorable dance reel, Aditi Rao Hydari has addressed the relationship rumours with co-actor Siddharth.

After treating the fans with a rare glimpse of their adorable chemistry on the currently trending dance reel, ‘Tum Tum’, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor has indirectly asked the rumour mills not to dig into their personal life.

Speaking to an Indian publication earlier this week, Hydari was asked about their viral reel. She said, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set.”

The actor added, “I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared the screen in the Tamil language title ‘Maha Samudram’ and reportedly fell in love while filming for the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hydari last appeared in the web series ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, currently streaming on ZEE5, while next, she has the much-talked-about project, ‘Heeramandi’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the making.

Siddharth on the other hand has Kamal Haasan’s delayed title ‘Indian 2’ on the slate.