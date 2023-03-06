Condolences and tributes pour in for Qavi Khan

An inspiration for new generation and the man of versatility, Qavi Khan, passed away after protracted illness in Canada on Sunday.

He was 80.

Qavi Khan, who received Nishan-i-Imtiaz, the highest civil award in Pakistan, and president’s pride of performance for his outstanding services in the field of showbiz, was one of the most revered actors in the country. He had a career spanning over four decades and showcased his artistic talent in every medium of entertainment, be it television, theatre or radio.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and quickly rose to fame due to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. He was known for his powerful performances which often left audiences spellbound.

Throughout his career, he worked in numerous popular TV dramas including “Dhoop Kinare,” “Ankahi,” “Tanhaiyan” and “Humsafar,” among many others. He was also a prominent figure in the theatre scene, having acted in several plays throughout his career.

Celebrities, politicians, fans and people from all walks of life have expressed their condolence and paid tribute to the icon of the showbiz industry.