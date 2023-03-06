Ram Charan says ‘will miss seeing you in action’ to Sania Mirza after farewell match

RRR actor Ram Charan bids farewell to tennis player Sania Mirza on her retirement by writing a moving note for her.

Charan expressed his emotions and sadness seeing such a great player retire. He thanked her for making their country proud with her spectacular contribution in the world of sports. Sania played her farewell match on March 5. He wrote: “My dearest buddy @MirzaSania, Tennis courts across the world will miss seeing you in action. Your contribution to sports in India is unmatched. You continue to make us proud.”

He also posted a picture of him with the great tennis player. The picture also featured Ram’s wife Upasana. The RRR actor is currently in the USA with team the film’s team to attend the Oscars 2023 as their film has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards in the category of Best Original Song. On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in film RC 15 alongside Kiara Advani. In the film, the actor will be playing two distinct avatars, reports.

RC 15 is being made on the budget of Rs 170 crore, reports India Today.