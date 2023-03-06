Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival returns for 9th edition

The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) 2023, Canada’s leading film festival of new South Asian cinema, is just around the corner, with the greatest selection of films from around the world gracing the screens of Mississauga.

The festival passes are only $55 and $65. Use the early bird discount code MISAFF23Earlybird to save 20 percent.

In addition to a swag bag, the VIP ALL ACCESS PASS includes invitations to exclusive gatherings with filmmakers.

Both passes include admission to all Cineplex Cinema and Living Arts Centre film screenings.

The festival pass is a discounted asset that includes all of the films presented at the festival as well as the OPENING, CLOSING and CENTREPIECE films.

However, space for pass holders is limited, so if you want confirmation of a film screening ticket, you must purchase that ticket separately.

After paying for the pass, please bring the receipt to the Cineplex Mississauga to pick up the physical pass beginning March 23 at 4pm.

MISAFF 2023’s films include:

‘KAMLI’ BY SARMAD KHOOSAT — PAKISTAN

Three women wrestle with their suppressed desires in this story of love, loss, and hidden secrets, in which their stories intertwine. This stunning film stars Pakistan’s leading actresses Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha.

‘JOYLAND’ BY SAIM SADIQ — PAKISTAN

A severe patriarch leads the middle-class Rana family in inner-city Lahore, which includes his two sons, daughters-in-law, and four granddaughters. He wants his children to give him a grandson and forces his daughter-in-law Mumtaz to quit her job after Haider, his younger son and her husband, finds work at an erotic dance theatre. However, everything changes when Haider falls in love with Biba, a transgender dancer.

‘POWAI’ BY KULDIP PATEL — INDIA

Powai is a trilogy of stories about three women from different socioeconomic backgrounds who live in the titular Mumbai developing suburb: a domestic worker, a government preschool teacher and a software professional. Their lives intersect in small, unexpected ways as they struggle to realise their dreams and assert their autonomy in a fast-changing, male-dominated, chaotic and often unforgiving urban landscape.

‘DODA’ BY ADIL BIZANJO — PAKISTAN

This first film follows DODA, a former boxer from a small town. The film follows Doda on his journey to survive, overcome his past, and make things right once more. The Baloch language film is an effort to increase Baloch representation in the film industry.

‘HAWA’ BY MEJBAUR RAHMAN SUMON — BANGLADESH

The film follows the journey of an all-male crew on a fishing trawler, where the mystery of life and relationships is eventually re-interpreted. The usual fishing mission of a group of Cox’s Bazar’s seasoned boatmen yields an unheard-of catch in the depths of the sea. They caught a beautiful but mysterious young girl and then set sail into the world of men. The film’s plot is based on a fairy tale.

‘SANAA’ BY SUDHANSHU SARIA

The story revolves around an ambitious young woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma. Sanaa, like Suds’ previous film LOEV, had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival to critical acclaim.

‘WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT\ BY SHEKHAR KAPUR — UNITED KINGDOM

A filmmaker documents her childhood friend and neighbour’s arranged marriage to a Pakistani bride in a film set between London and Lahore. The film stars Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi from Indian parallel cinema, and Lily James, a well-known British actress.

‘SHANKAR’S FAIRIES’ BY IRFANA MAJUMDAR — INDIA

A charming slice-of-life film set in rural India in the 1960s. It is centred on Shankar, the very capable head servant in the home of a middle-class Indian family. He is a significant figure in the life of the family’s young daughter. Nonetheless, he is treated as a brainless idiot by the family’s bossy, unfeeling mother. “MISAFF brings daring films to Canada and gives them a spotlight on the silver screen in Mississauga. “The Festival introduces new voices that reflect new ideas in our communities,” said Arshad Khan, Festival Director. “Cinema has been a catalyst for change and the programming at MISAFF reflects the daring spirit of today’s South Asian filmmakers.”

MISAFF has also programmed an exciting selection of feature documentaries for 2023, including Nisha Pahuja’s award-winning ‘To Kill a Tiger,’ Vinay Shukla’s ‘While We Watched,’ Qais Pasha’s ‘Exegesis: A Love Story’ and Dipti Gupta’s ‘Marginalizing Minorities.’ The festival also features 12 Canadian short films, including the world premiere of VT Nayani’s ‘The Love We Made.’

MISAFF will also host an exciting line-up of industry events, including Instagram Conversations with Filmmakers facilitated by the On Canada Project, MISAFF CHAT with the creators and cast of the hit new television show BOLLYWED in partnership with CBC on Friday, March 24 at the Cineplex Square One Cinemas and the announcement of the 2023 MISAFF Star presented by ACTRA Diversity.