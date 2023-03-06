Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart hold hands during outing

We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.

The pair’s NYC PDA comes after they were spotted bowling together at The Gutter bowling alley in Manhattan on Jan. 15, which fuelled recent romance rumours. Selena seemed to respond to them Jan. 17 by sharing a since-deleted image to her Instagram Story that read, “I like being alone too much” with the hashtag #iamsingle. The “Rare” singer previously dated Zedd, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Reflecting on her and Justin’s relationship, which began in 2011 and ended in 2018, Selena shared in her Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me that the breakup wasn’t an easy chapter.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” she said. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Despite heartbreak, Selena recently declared that she is still hopeful for love.

“Of course there are days that I feel so far away,” Selena said on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in November. “But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all. I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love.”