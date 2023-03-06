Honours for Parkha, Shabana and Minna in 6th PGF Women’s Golf Championship

LAHORE: Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya Club) secured top honours in the gold category while Shabana Waheed (Lahore Garrison Club) was the best player in the silver category and Minna Zainab (Royal Palm Club) emerged as the premier one in the bronze category of the 6th PGF Women’s Amateur Golf Championship which concluded at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Monday. Also amongst the winning honours were Mrs Amber Javed, senior amateur golfer, and Nabeeha Nafees, in the junior girls section. And the notable effort of Punjab fetched them the Inter Provincial Team title after a tough competition with Sindh. Performance wise Parkha came up with three round scores of 77, 80 and 80 and a total of gross 237. This score accredited her with the gross first position in the handicap category 0-12. The second gross position was acquired by Rimsha Ijaz, also from Defence Raya. Her three rounds scores were 78, 81 and 84, aggregate adding up to 243. Aanniya Farooq of Karachi Golf Club ended up as third. She lost the second position to Rimsha by just one stroke .

In silver category, the champion performer was Shahbana while Shahzadi Gulfam was second and Prof Dr Shaheen Irfan was third. Minna was in full control in the competitive race in the bronze category. She managed to completely outshine her rivals. Other positions went to Aliha Amjad and Sobia Waseem. In the Inter Association Team contest between Punjab, Sindh and Federal Area, the Punjab team comprising Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, Ghazala Yasmin and Suneya Osama defeated Sindh team by a one stroke margin and thus emerged as the champions Sindh comprised of Dania Syed, Aania Farooq, Abiha Syed and Tabasum Sharif. A wonderful women’s golf championship successfully conducted by professional team of the PGF and Ayesha Hamid, captain of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. At the conclusion of the championship, prizes were awarded by Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Shaukat and Ayesha Hamid.