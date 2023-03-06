National Open Polo Championship for Quaid Gold Cup begins today

LAHORE: The National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 will roll into action at the historic grounds of Lahore Polo Club here on Tuesday (today). The 60-year-old prestigious National Open Polo trophy was unveiled by Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq along with executive committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza and directors of sponsors Century Ventures Private Limited Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar and Nazia Waseem. Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the National Open Polo Championship was a historic tournament of Lahore Polo Club, also known as the biggest tournament of the country. “And every year, the world’s top polo players come to the club to participate in this prestigious highest-goal tournament of Pakistan and amuse the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony skills, making the matches more enthralling and interesting,” he added.

The Lahore Polo Club President expressed special gratitude to Century Ventures for sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights. “Total eight teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, Master Paints-Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo while Pool B comprises DS Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints,” he added. Waseem Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: “Polo is the biggest sport in the region, and it is a great pleasure to support the sport of kings. We have great attachment with Lahore Polo Club since long, which has now turned into a strong bond, and we are keen to continue this support in future as well.” Director Ayaz Lakhani, while sharing his views, thanked the management of Lahore Polo Club for providing an opportunity to Century Ventures to sponsor the game of polo and this 60-year-old tournament.