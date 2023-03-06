WAPDA win National Women’s Swimming Championship

WAPDA won the 18th National Women’s Swimming Championship 2023 with 12 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals securing 300 points. Army remained runners-up with 5 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals, while Sindh stood third in the championship with 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA bagged 5 individual gold medals with one new National Record and was declared Best Swimmer of the championship. The 3-day championship was concluded at Lahore the other day.

Details of the gold medals are as under:

500 Meter Butterfly: Bisma Khan of Army;

200 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha of WAPDA;

400 Meter Individual Medley: Bisma Khan of Army;

100 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA;

200 Meter Backstroke: Fatima Lotia of Army;

4 x 100 Meter Medley Relay: Team WAPDA;

800 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA;

100 Meter Backstroke: Miraal Haque of Sindh;

50 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Hyat of WAPDA;

200 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA;

100 Meter Butterfly: Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub of WAPDA;

50 Meter Freestyle: Bisma Khan of Army;

4 x 200 Meter Freestyle Relay: Team WAPDA;

400 Meter Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA;

50 Meter Backstroke: Bisma Khan of Army;

200 Meter Butterfly: Miraal Haque of Sindh;

100 Meter Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub of WAPDA;

200 Meter Individual Medley: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA;

4 x 100 Meter Freestyle Relay: Team WAPDA.