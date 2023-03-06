Humanism — Flowering of the Being featuring 30 Pakistani artists opens at Asia House

Hamzeh Malik who is the ambassador of Commonwealth Economic Committee London (UK Parliament, Trade & Investment) is hosting an exclusive art exhibition at Asia House, London to promote 30 globally recognised Pakistani artists; alongside upcoming talent who will be given a platform to showcase their hidden brilliance to a western audience.

The four-day art exhibition is all set to feature a total of 40 artworks by these artists namely Arif Khan, Atif Khan, Ayesha Amjad, Amber Jagtiani, Faizan Riedinger, Fatima Shakeel, Fatima Zahra, Hira Mostafa, Mahjabeen Arif, Mariyam Rehman, Meemona Masud, Nazir Ahmed, Noumana Masud, Rahar Masud, Saffa Mostafa, Sakina Akbar, Samar Zia, Samiah Faridi, Sana Dar, Sara Riaz Khan, Shanzay Sabzwari, Shoaib Mehmood, Sobia Naz, Tayyaba Aziz and Veeda Ahmad. Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be distributed between three credible and sincere charities within Pakistan; SOS, Citizen’s Foundation and Concern for Mental Health that are working tirelessly to support underprivileged and economically-impacted families.British entrepreneur, aristocrat and philanthropist Hamzeh Malik divides his time between London, New York, Zurich and Middle East. He networks with European oligarchs, Saudi Royalty and Wall Street bankers for various private equity/corporate finance ventures whilst hobnobbing with Hollywood icons and British socialites over the weekends. Malik’s critical objective from this dynamic exhibition is to “exponentially elaborate the exquisite art form, designed and presented by phenomenally talented Pakistani artists. An opportunity for senior officials, dignitaries, family and friends to promote gifted artists across the spectrum, whilst having curated a scaffolding for their exquisite work to be relished worldwide. Most significant is for this celebration to fulfil the purpose of alleviation through revenue towards various families and children in Pakistan affected by poverty, inadequate healthcare and an absence of recognising the vitality of mental wellbeing”. Prominent socialites, leading charity organisation heads and art enthusiasts will be attending the exhibition, which begins at 6pm.