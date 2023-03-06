Pakistan to debut at Miss Universe 2023 pageant

After 72 years since the establishment of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant, Pakistan, will make its debut at Miss Universe 2023. The Miss Universe Pakistan license has been officially acquired by Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino celebrity producer, entrepreneur, and multi-awarded publisher of the luxury lifestyle, travel and fashion magazine Xpedition. “After two successful years of bringing Miss Universe Bahrain, we are humbled and honoured to take the chance and give opportunity to the empowering queens from Pakistan, a country that is filled with talented, passionate and beautiful souls,” posted on the newly established Instagram page of Miss Universe Pakistan. Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 applications are now open for Pakistani women, between 18 to 28 years old, regardless of marital status. Interested applicants may visit www.houseofyugen.com for registrations or email admin@yugenpr.com for additional inquiries. The first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan is expected to represent the Southeast Asian country at the 72nd Miss Universe edition to be held in El Salvador later this year.