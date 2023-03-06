IG Punjab orders steps for rehab of special children of police employees

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that a special effort called “Initiative for Differently Abled Children” has been launched to provide modern medical facilities to children affected by mental and physical diseases including hearing and speech.

Under which all possible steps will be taken from platform of department for the rehabilitation of children of those parents who deserve treatment, help and attention and to solve the problems. IG Punjab said that these children suffering from various disorders deserve special attention and in this process, the police department will spare no effort in providing facilities and support to its employees. Dr. Usman Anwar signed MoUs with Children’s Hospital Lahore, Rising Sun Institute, Full Circle Institute and Hamza Foundation on behalf of Punjab Police for the rehabilitation and support of mentally and physically challenged children under which Punjab Police and all four institutions together will take joint measures for rehabilitation of special and differently abled children of police employees.

On this occasion, IG Punjab has appointed DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed as the focal person for coordination with other institutions. He directed the Hamza Foundation to prepare a two-week special training course to teach Basic Sign Language to the police personnel, which will be started from this Friday. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the relevant institutions to write a letter for the approval of the provision of driving license to the deaf people. He said that after the approval of concerned institutions and medical boards, the obstacles in supply of driving license to those deaf persons who meet out the devised standard should be removed. IG Punjab said that for the rehabilitation of special and differently abled children, which government institutions or the Punjab government need cooperation, detailed recommendations should be prepared in this regard through mutual consultation so that specially children and individuals may be provided every possible facility after approval from government departments or Punjab Government.

He expressed these views while speaking at a program organized for the welfare of special and differently abled children of police employees at the Central Police Office .

Professor Masood Sadiq from Children’s Hospital while appreciating the special initiative of IG Punjab, said that Children’s Hospital is present for all possible support to provide the best treatment facilities to the children of police employees who are suffering from any kind of mental and physical disabilities. The Children’s Hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and equipment available for special children and our staff is not only ready to provide special training to the parents and handlers of special children for their care but also paly an instrumental role in research conducted for the rehabilitation and welfare of such children. Nabila Chaudhry from Rising Sun Institute said that her organization has organized a camp in Lahore for the health screening of children of police employees and such camps will be held regularly in other districts. Similarly, offices and resources of Rising Sun Institute will be taken over for the rehabilitation of special children. On behalf of Hamza Foundation, Dr. Bushra Ejaz, while presenting the support of her organization for the treatment of deaf children and persons, said that Hamza Foundation will organize a special course to teach sign language to police employees so that speech-impaired citizens who come to police offices may be communicated with signs. She raised the matter of permission for issuance of traffic license for deaf persons by taking it into the notice of IG Punjab, on which IG Punjab directed that an urgent letter should be written to the relevant government institutions that require permission so that final permission may be sought.

Dr. Bushra Ejaz said that the issuance of driving license for deaf individuals will be a historic initiative of IG Punjab. Sara Ahmed from Full Circle Institute requested that special children be allowed free entry in all the parks, on which the IG Punjab said that instructions will be issued in this regard by bringing it to the notice of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab. Sara Ahmed said that the sincere efforts of IG Punjab for the rehabilitation of special and differently abled children are worthy of praise, which will reduce the difficulties of children. IG Punjab said that if all the institutions work together, then the efforts for this purpose will bear fruit. On this occasion, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, SSP Admin Lahore Atif Nazir and other officers were also present.