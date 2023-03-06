Wanted member of bike lifter gang held

Islamabad capital police Lohi Bher police team apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered two stolen motorbikes and spare parts from his possession, a police public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Lohi Bher police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in a bike lifting incident. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes and spare parts from his possession. The accused was identified as Nadeem Aslam.

Case has already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.