Another Ban

Less than a year after Federal Minister for Information Marriyam Aurangzeb had heroically declared that the state had decided to reverse the ban on the broadcast of speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan in a bit to “set a new tradition,” Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has slapped yet another “Prohibition Order.”

In a clear attempt to send the message across, a television channel found its license under the butcher’s knife only hours later. While two such bans in the past did not survive to see the sunshine, the preposition that a third time might work like a charm for those who still believe in killing free speech cannot be entirely ruled out. On Sunday, PEMRA called into question Mr Khan’s “provocative statements against state institutions,” who had earlier come down hard on the ex-army chief for his alleged interference in the corruption cases.

Following the blueprint (used before to the dot, the authority aims to silence any criticism under the garb of national security. However, just like before, none of the arguments made in the official directive can manage to dilute the naked violation of constitutional freedom under Article 19. Even if what Mr Khan exclaimed was tantamount to baseless allegations, why wasn’t he tried before the court of law? Surely, all television channels were adequately equipped to use time-delay mechanisms in reporting his speeches and press interactions.

These are some of the long list of discomforting questions that warrant a response from the coalition government. It is far too easier to blame everything that goes wrong on whoever took the last turn in the driving seat but actually carving a different road ahead, an entirely different game altogether.

Ever since PM Shahbaz Sharif took over, he and his cabinet have utilised every possible avenue to splash muddy waters on the former government and while no clean chit can be given to the PTI, shouldn’t actions speak louder than words? If they are as ready to usher in a new era of tolerance and civility as they claim, constitutional guarantees deserve to be given the most attention. But sadly, in this part of the world, today, tomorrow, and always, a leopard never changes its spots. *