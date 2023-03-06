Amitabh Bachchan suffers a muscle tear during shooting in Hyderabad

During filming Project K in Hyderabad, actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage. The 80-year-old actor explained in a blog post that he was hurt during filming an action scene when his rib cartilage “popped” on the set. He sought medical attention in Hyderabad and is currently recovering at Jalsa, his Mumbai home.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting Project K in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old star revealed in a blog post that his rib cartilage “popped” on set while he filmed an action shot, injuring him. He received medical care in Hyderabad and is now recovering at Jalsa, his home in Mumbai.

He is “mobile a bit for essential activities” but otherwise resting, Amitabh Bachchan revealed. “Yes, painful,” he wrote in his blog on Tumbler, “On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalization will occur.” He ended the post, shared on Sunday, with a plea to fans not to gather at Jalsa as usual – a Sunday meet and greet with fans outside his home has been Big B’s Sunday ritual for decades.

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured – rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest has been advocated. Yes, painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalization will occur. Some medication is on also for pain.”

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs,” Amitabh Bachchan continued, “I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around.”

“It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend to come. All else is well,” Big B ended his post.

Project K co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, and is expected to release next year.