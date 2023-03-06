Ranbir Kapoor recalls ‘lowest’ phase of his career

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Saawariya. The actor featured in the movie with Sonam Kapoor. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, it’s been 15 years since he started his acting journey and Ranbir continues to entertain fans like never before. Recently, during a media interaction, IndiaToday.in asked RK to reflect back on his journey. He was asked to recall the highest high and lowest low of his career.

Responding to our question, Ranbir said, “I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or very low. My mother (Neetu Kapoor), with every film, keeps shaking me and asks ‘are you happy? are you sad?’ Because I don’t express too much. I don’t feel that high or low. But I think my lowest (phase) was when Bombay Velvet (released). It was a celebrated disaster.”

The actor further added, “I couldn’t understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi. 1 week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you) and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week Mein, I kept getting messages – that’s when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain. Otherwise, I have not felt it. I am very confident in my art and very confident as an artist. My intention is to be a good actor. Stardom will come if my work is good. So I am not really chasing stardom. Right now, I am chasing good work. I feel I am concentrated in my own direction. Other than that, all the frills will come and go. That’s fine. I just hope that I get to work with good filmmakers, good actors and good writers and get good music. That is what I am concerned about.”

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will be seen in TJMM with Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is scheduled to release on March 8, 2023.