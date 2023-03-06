Sonam Kapoor posts throwback pics with ‘soulmate’ Rhea Kapoor on her birthday

Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. In August 2022, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby boy Vayu to the family. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their munchkin on Instagram. Meanwhile, Sonam was seen attending her sister Rhea Kapoor’s birthday party on Saturday night. A while ago, the new mommy took to Instagram to wish her ‘favourite person’ on her birthday.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped adorable throwback pictures with Rhea. Some of the childhood pictures also featured Anil Kapoor. The fashionable Kapoor sisters look all things chic and stylish in the pictures. Sonam also shared pictures from her wedding and pregnancy days. Along with the pictures, Sonam penned a beautiful note for Rhea. In her special note, Sonam went on to call Rhea her ‘best friend’, ‘soulmate’ and ‘favourite person’. She also said that she misses being her roommate.

Soon after she shared the post, fans and her friends were seen reacting to it. The birthday girl Rhea, Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani wrote, “Looking like vayu.” Zoya Akhtar too wished Rhea on her birthday. Even fans were seen showering love on the Kapoor sisters.

Last night, Anil Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the praises for his performance in The Night Manager, also shared a sweet wish for Rhea. He wrote, “t’s your time to fly…You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions…I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because now you’re ready to take care of your Crew, your team and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday @rheakapoor.”

Rhea is all set to produce The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The fans are quite excited to watch the talented actors in the film. Recently, Rhea also hinted at coming up with the second part of Veery Di Wedding. But nothing is confirmed as of now. On the other hand, Sonam will be seen in the film Blind. The release date is yet to be announced.