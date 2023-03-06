Ahmad Baig wins inaugural Rumanza Open Golf Championship

MULTAN: Ahmad Baig won the first edition of the Rumanza Open Golf Championship, backed by DHA Multan, which came to a successful conclusion at here on Sunday. The championship was eagerly watched by school children, golf playing enthusiasts and young golfers who seek golf as career. Ahmad played brilliantly to ensure a triumphant result for himself in the championship which carried a lucrative prize money of Rs 12 million plus a winning trophy that was uplifting and rewarding. Ahmad was in absolute control of the proceedings and 18 holes run of play in the final round yesterday and every shot made certain his advance to a vibrant outcome. In the opening nine holes of the front nine, Ahmad birdied holes 2,5 and 9, had pars on holes 1,3,6,7 and 8 and lost a stroke on the par 3, 4th hole. A total of 34 represented high quality play, free of nerves and gifted control over every aspect of his game. His adversaries like Minhaj Maqsood, a golf professional of immense talent, and the battle hardened M Shahzad just went along, not seeking to outclass Ahmad but looking for positions other than the first. On the back nine of this wonderful Rumanza Golf Course, having such fabulous fairways, the run of play followed a similar pattern. Ahmad Baig golfed his way to ultimate triumph through precise shot making and exceptional handling of the putter on the greens. His scores for the four rounds were 70,67,70 and 73 and a championship total of 280, eight under par.

Other champions who played with a resolve and firmness of purpose were Minhaj of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Shahzad of Lahore Garrison and Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi. Minhaj earned the honor of ending up as the runner-up in professionals category with distinction oriented score of 287, one under par. Munir and Shahzad were bracketed at the third position. Their scores were similar. A total aggregate of 289, one over par.

Some others who did fine were Muhammad Naeem (Peshawar) attaining the 5th position, Muhammad Ashfaq (Airmen) sixth position, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) seventh position, Ashiq Hussain (Multan) eighth position, Syed Raza Ali (Rumanza) ninth position and Abdul Zahoor (Multan) tenth position. The race for honours in amateur category was won by Salman Jahangir (Lahore Gymkhana). His score was 296. The second position went to Qasim Ali Khan, also of Gymkhana, with a score of 303 followed by Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm ), his score being 310. At a score of 311 were Saad Habib (Rumanza) and Umair Saleem (Garrison Greens). Senior amateur section performer was Umair Butt and veterans section youthful one was Tariq Habib Malik who came up with a champion like performance.